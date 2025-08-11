Muscat – Revenues from three- to five-star hotels in Oman grew 18.2% to RO141.21mn by the end of June 2025, compared to RO119.50mn in the same period of 2024, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Guests rose 9.2% year-on-year to 1,142,702, up from 1,046,224. Occupancy rates increased 14.4% to 54.7%, compared to 47.8% in the first half of 2024.

By nationality, Oceanian visitors recorded the highest growth rate, up 57.9% to 24,681 guests, followed by African visitors, up 40.6% to 7,794. Guests from the Americas increased 22.3% to 39,293, while European arrivals rose 20.1% to 358,190.

GCC visitors grew 10.6% to 83,140, and Omani guests rose 5.7% to 384,222. Asian arrivals increased 2.4% to 163,286, while guests from other Arab countries declined 1.4% to 48,453.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

