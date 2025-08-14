RAS AL KHAIMAH: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries "Julphar" has announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of the year, showing steady revenue growth, an expansion in operating profits, and an improvement in its financial position.

In the first half of 2025, Julphar achieved net revenues of AED707.3 million, a growth of 4.7% (5.8% at constant prices). Gross profit increased to AED298 million, a growth of 12.8%. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew by 27.9% to AED91.6 million, with the profit margin increasing from 10.6% to 13.0%. Net profit also rose from AED7.3 million to AED38.6 million, while total net profit reached AED158.2 million, including an exceptional capital gain of AED118.7 million from the sale of Zahrat Al Rawda Pharmacies Company.

Sheikh Saqr bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julphar, stated, "Julphar's performance in the first six months of 2025 represents a pivotal step forward, with strong revenue growth and continuous progress in our strategic priorities. These results reflect our commitment to operational excellence and our teams' ability to achieve ambitious goals. With the launch of new products and market expansion, we are solidifying our position as a leading healthcare partner in the Gulf and beyond."