Saudi Arabia - Ms. Lubna S. Olayan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), announced on Thursday the Bank’s financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, marking a year of strong financial performance as SAB prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2026.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, SAB demonstrated strong financial performance, recording a net profit after Zakat and Income Tax of SR 8,452 million, an increase of 5% compared to 2024. Total operating income rose by 5% year-on-year to SR 14,724 million, reflecting sustained business momentum and disciplined execution of the bank’s strategy.

Net loans and advances reached SR299 billion, up 15% year-on-year, while customer deposits grew to SR323 billion, an increase of 21% year-on-year, which underscored the strength of SAB’s franchise and funding position. Total equity increased to SR79 billion, highlighting the Bank’s strong capital base, prudent balance sheet management, and sustained profitability.

Ms. Olayan, Chair of SAB, said: “2025 was a year of strong financial performance and disciplined execution. Our consistent delivery reflects the strength of our business model, our focus on operational efficiency, and our commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Our revenues continue to grow despite lower benchmark rates demonstrating the impact of our strategy.”

During the year, SAB continued to deliver faster-than-market growth, with loans expanding by 15%. Growth remained well balanced across retail and wholesale banking, supporting priority sectors aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation. Operational efficiency initiatives and disciplined cost management, together with strong asset quality, contributed to a return on tangible equity of 14.5%.

Sustainability remained a core strategic priority. SAB exceeded its sustainable finance ambition, growing its sustainable finance portfolio to SR45 billion. SAB also issued two green-labelled bonds totaling USD 1.9 billion which strengthened its capital base, and launched the first Green Mortgage in Saudi Arabia. The Bank’s progress was reflected in improved ESG ratings, including an upgrade by MSCI to ‘A’.

Ms. Olayan added: “As we prepare to enter SAB’s second century, we are well positioned to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions and to build on our unique legacy as Saudi Arabia’s first bank. Our diversified business model, strong capital position, and disciplined execution underpin our ability to navigate evolving market conditions and continue delivering sustainable growth.”

In 2025, SAB’s performance and leadership were recognized through multiple regional and international awards, including Best Bank in Saudi Arabia, Best ESG Bank in Saudi Arabia, Best Digital Bank, Best Corporate Bank, and Best Private Bank, reflecting the Bank’s continued focus on financial performance, sustainability, innovation, digital capabilities, customer satisfaction, and corporate governance.

Ms. Olayan concluded: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our customers for their continued trust, our employees and management for their commitment and dedication, and our regulators and strategic partner, HSBC, for their ongoing support, which enable SAB to continue delivering this strong and sustainable performance.”

Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom, with a history in Saudi Arabia spanning over 90 years. Over the past nine decades, it has been an active partner in supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.

SAB is a leading corporate and institutional international bank in the Kingdom with a top Wealth & Personal Banking proposition. SAB is also a leader in in trade finance, foreign exchange, debt wholesale banking, digital service innovation, and ESG, in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury. The bank’s paid-up capital is SR 20.5 billion, following its legal merger with Alawwal Bank in 2019, when it was formerly known as the Saudi British Bank (SABB). SAB operates under the supervision and regulation of the Saudi Central Bank, and is a partner of the HSBC Group.

