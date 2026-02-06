Riyadh – The board of Al Dawaa Medical Services Company decided, in its 4 February 2026 meeting, to distribute cash dividends totaling SAR 53.55 million for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The company will disburse SAR 0.63 per share, equivalent to 6.30% of the share par value, for 85 million eligible shares.

Al Dawaa Medical Services has set the eligibility and distribution dates for Q3-25 dividends as 10 and 25 February 2025, in respective order.

It is worth noting that the listed company generated net profits worth SAR 260.80 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, while the net income in Q3 alone stood at SAR 69.06 million.

