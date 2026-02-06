Riyadh – Bank Albilad generated SAR 3.39 billion worth of net profits before Zakat and income tax in 2025, reflecting an 8.65% growth from SAR 3.12 billion in 2024.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.99 in 2025 from SAR 1.88 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Client deposits, meanwhile, increased by 9.12% to SAR 132.87 billion as of 31 December 2025 when compared with SAR 121.77 billion in 2024.

The Saudi lender’s assets stood at SAR 172.97 billion in 2025, which marked an 11.62% annual surge from SAR 154.96 billion.

The investments also soared by 24.33% to SAR 31.12 billion in the January-December 2025 period, compared to SAR 25.03 billion in 2024.

Cash Dividends for H2-25

The board members of Bank Albilad have approved paying out cash dividends worth SAR 825 million for the second half (H2) of 2025.

The amount represents SAR 0.55 after Zakat deduction per share, equivalent to 5.50% of the share par value, which will be distributed for 1.50 billion eligible shares.

Bank Albilad already disbursed a net cash dividend of SAR 675 ‎million for H1-25, ‎which brings the total net distributed dividends for the full year 2025 to SAR 1.50 billion that represents ‎SAR 1 per share or 10% of the share nominal ‎value.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the bank posted net profits worth SAR 2.23 billion and the clients' deposits reached SAR 129.02 billion.

