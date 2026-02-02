Riyadh – The net profits attributable to the shareholders of Arab National Bank (ANB) rose by 3.02% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 5.11 billion in 2025 from SAR 4.96 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 2.49 in the January-December 2025 period, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 2.48, according to the financial results.

Assets hit SAR 281.38 billion last year, higher by 13.08% than SAR 248.84 billion in 2024. The investments also hiked by 13.34% to SAR 60.01 billion from SAR 52.95 billion.

ANB reported clients' deposits valued at SAR 209.28 billion at the end of 2025, an annual increase of 14.85% from SAR 182.22 billion.

Cash Dividends for H2-25

The bank’s board members proposed cash dividends after Zakat worth SAR 1.29 billion, representing 6.50% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2025.

This lender will pay SAR 0.65 per share for 1.98 billion eligible shares on 16 February 2026.

At the end of September 2025, ANB registered 7% YoY higher net profits at SAR 3.97 billion, compared to SAR 3.71 billion.

