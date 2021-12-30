Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has issued Request for Proposals to interested companies for its Jubail- Buraydah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP).  

In a press statement dated 21 December 2021, the company said the deadline for submitting proposals is 24 January 2022. 

On December 20, SWPC had announced that a total of 32 companies including 14 Saudi companies expressed their interest in the project as follows: 

1. Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros 

2. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sayegh & Sons  

3. Abengoa Agua  

4. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) 

5. Acciona Agua  

6. Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP) 

7. Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting  

8. AliShar Contracting Company  

9. Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies 

10. Al Sharif Group Holding & SICIM  

11. Arabian Bemco Contracting  

12. China Gezhouba Group  

13. China Harbour Engineering  

14. China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering  

15. China Railway Construction Corporation (International)  

16. China State Construction Engineering Corporation 

17. Civil Works Company  

18. Gulf Investment Corporation  

19. Hassan Allam Holding  

20. Hoffmann Technics  

21. Kindasa Water Services Company 

22. Lamar Holding  

23. Marubeni Corporation 

24. Mowah Co 

25. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company 

26. Nesma Co 

27. Orascom Construction 

28. Powerchina International Group  

29. Samsung C&T  

30. Tamasuk Holding Company 

31. TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company 

32. Vision International Investment Company 

In October, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the development and operation of the Jubail – Buraidah IWTP. With a transmission capacity of 650,000 cubic metres per day, and a length of 603 kilometres, the project would be procured on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, the report said, quoting an SWPC press statement. 

