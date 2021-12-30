Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has issued Request for Proposals to interested companies for its Jubail- Buraydah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP).

In a press statement dated 21 December 2021, the company said the deadline for submitting proposals is 24 January 2022.

On December 20, SWPC had announced that a total of 32 companies including 14 Saudi companies expressed their interest in the project as follows:

1. Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros

2. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sayegh & Sons

3. Abengoa Agua

4. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

5. Acciona Agua

6. Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP)

7. Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting

8. AliShar Contracting Company

9. Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies

10. Al Sharif Group Holding & SICIM

11. Arabian Bemco Contracting

12. China Gezhouba Group

13. China Harbour Engineering

14. China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering

15. China Railway Construction Corporation (International)

16. China State Construction Engineering Corporation

17. Civil Works Company

18. Gulf Investment Corporation

19. Hassan Allam Holding

20. Hoffmann Technics

21. Kindasa Water Services Company

22. Lamar Holding

23. Marubeni Corporation

24. Mowah Co

25. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company

26. Nesma Co

27. Orascom Construction

28. Powerchina International Group

29. Samsung C&T

30. Tamasuk Holding Company

31. TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company

32. Vision International Investment Company

In October, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the development and operation of the Jubail – Buraidah IWTP. With a transmission capacity of 650,000 cubic metres per day, and a length of 603 kilometres, the project would be procured on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, the report said, quoting an SWPC press statement.

