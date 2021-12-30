PHOTO
Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has issued Request for Proposals to interested companies for its Jubail- Buraydah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP).
In a press statement dated 21 December 2021, the company said the deadline for submitting proposals is 24 January 2022.
On December 20, SWPC had announced that a total of 32 companies including 14 Saudi companies expressed their interest in the project as follows:
1. Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros
2. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sayegh & Sons
3. Abengoa Agua
4. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)
5. Acciona Agua
6. Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP)
7. Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting
8. AliShar Contracting Company
9. Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies
10. Al Sharif Group Holding & SICIM
11. Arabian Bemco Contracting
12. China Gezhouba Group
13. China Harbour Engineering
14. China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering
15. China Railway Construction Corporation (International)
16. China State Construction Engineering Corporation
17. Civil Works Company
18. Gulf Investment Corporation
19. Hassan Allam Holding
20. Hoffmann Technics
21. Kindasa Water Services Company
22. Lamar Holding
23. Marubeni Corporation
24. Mowah Co
25. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company
26. Nesma Co
27. Orascom Construction
28. Powerchina International Group
29. Samsung C&T
30. Tamasuk Holding Company
31. TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company
32. Vision International Investment Company
In October, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the development and operation of the Jubail – Buraidah IWTP. With a transmission capacity of 650,000 cubic metres per day, and a length of 603 kilometres, the project would be procured on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, the report said, quoting an SWPC press statement.
