Infrastructure and energy developer Lamar Holding plans to invest more than $7 billion in Saudi Arabia starting in 2026, focusing on public-private partnership (PPP) projects and select hospitality and institutional assets, its chief executive said.

Speaking to Saudi Arabic language newspaper Al Eqtisadiah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, CEO Dr. Lina Noureddin said the company’s current investment portfolio stands at about $3 billion, spanning energy, water and infrastructure.

She said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform programme has been a key driver behind Lamar’s expansion plans, citing the Kingdom’s economic resilience, political stability and maturing regulatory framework as critical factors attracting international capital.

Nour Al-Din said the Bahrain-headquartered firm has already drawn around $3 billion in international investment funds into Saudi projects, reflecting rising global confidence in the market.

She added that expected returns in the Kingdom, typically ranging between 8 percent and 12 percent, remain highly competitive compared with other regions, and underlined the increasing interest from investors in the United States, Europe and China in entering the Saudi market.

The company has also invested about 500 million Saudi riyals ($133 million) in start-ups to date and plans to raise that to SAR 1 billion ($267 million), she said. Lamar has allocated another SAR 1 billion for acquisition opportunities and platform building in the water, healthcare and construction sectors.

Zawya Projects had reported earlier that Lamar Holding, in a consortium with UAE’s Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EtihadWE) and China’s Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group, was named the reserve bidder for the 859-km for the Riyadh–Qassim Independent Water Transmission Pipeline project.

In September 2025, the company as part of consortium including Marafiq, Veolia that signed a 30-year agreement with the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) to develop and operate a $500 million water reuse plant in Jubail to treat and recycle industrial wastewater.

In September 2025, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence had prequalified Lamar Holding for the Riyadh Administrative Office PPP Project.

A month prior, Lamar Holding partnering with Safari Company and SCEGC was among the five consortiums in the race Asir-Jazan Highway Project.

Lamar Holding's website describes the company as a leading developer in the GCC region of large-scale PPP projects across oil and gas, energy transition, water distribution and social infrastructure sectors. The compay's Saudi office is based in Riyadh.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

