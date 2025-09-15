Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced on Monday the prequalified bidders for the Riyadh Administrative Office Project for MoD personnel.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the real estate public-private partnership (PPP) project was launched on 11 May 2025 with a submission deadline of 3 June 2025.

The five prequalified consortiums are as follows:

Saudi Arabia’s Tamasuk and Kuwait’s Alghanim International

Portugal’s Mota-Engil, and Saudi Arabia’s Tatweer Buildings Company (TBC) and UAE’s Alternative Resources Investments Co

Saudi Arabia’s Al Bawani and AREIC

Saudi Bonyan Real Estate Investment and ARTAR

Spain’s FCC and Saudi Arabia’s IHCC

The nine prequalified companies include:

Saudi Arabia’s Vision Invest, Own Real Estate, Alfanar, Lamar Holding, Alyamama, El Sief and Al-Kifah Holding Company; Kuwait’s Alargan, and Oman’s Asyad.

Located in North Riyadh, the project covers approximately 52,793 square metres and will accommodate about 4,500 employees, with 3,200 dedicated parking spaces.

It will be developed under a Design, Build, Finance, and Maintain (DBFM) model with a contract term of 27.5 years, after which the project will be transferred to the Ministry.

The private sector partner will be responsible for the design, construction, and maintenance of the office buildings and supporting infrastructure, as well as coordinating with stakeholders and obtaining the required permits from the government.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

