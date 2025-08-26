Saudi Arabia - The Roads General Authority, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) and Asir Development Authority (ASDA), have announced that five major consortiums have prequalified for the 136-km-long Asir-Jazan Highway Project in Saudi Arabia.

Spanning from Al Farah area in Asir region to the Red Sea through Jazan region, the highway will run 136 km long (with three lanes in each direction).

The scope of work includes construction of 57 bridges with total length of 18 km, 11 tunnels with total length of 9.2 km as well as six intersections.

According to RGA, a total of 69 companies had last year submitted EoIs for the project including global majors such as Spanish infrastructure giant Acciona; US-based AK Consulting Engineers; Canada's AtkinsRealis; Italy's Webuild; French groups Bouygues and Egis Projects; Korean groups Hyundai E&C and Samsung C&T as well as Indian construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro and Turkish group Limak.

Also in the race were regional heavyweights including Kuwaiti groups Alghanim International Trading & Contracting; Combined Group Contracting and Gulf Investment Corporation as well as UAE-based Contrax International DMCC and Bahrain-based Lamar Holding.

Leading Saudi grooups including Ajlan & Bros; Al Bawani; Mowah Company; Nesma and Partners Contracting and Saudi Binladin Group too had submitted their EoIs for the project.

Now following a rigorous evaluation process, the following five consortiums have made it to the final list. These are:

*IC Ictas Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS and Al Gihaz Holding Company

*Safari Company, Lamar Holding and SCEGC NO.2 Construction Engineering Group Company

*China Harbour Engineering Company and Vision International Investment Company (Vision Invest)

*Makyol İnşaat Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret AŞ, Shibh Al Jazira Contracting (Sajco) and Tamasuk Holding Company

*Al Ayuni Investment & Contracting, Limak Group of Companies, Samsung C&T (South Korea), Nesma and Partners Contracting Company and Plenary Group (Australia)

The project is being implemented on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) model and will be completed within 30 years.

