Gas production from Iraq’s main oilfields have grown rapidly following heavy investments, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources reported on Thursday.

Gas capture rates at three major fields in South Iraq have reached nearly 86 percent, the highest in Iraq’s oil history, said Izzat Ismail, the ministry’s undersecretary for gas.

“Raw gas capture rates have reached 1,180 million standard cubic feet per day, while dry gas production reached 1,000 million cubic feet per day, the highest production rate achieved to date,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency.

He said the percentage of flared gas captured in the Zubair, Rumaila, and West Qurna/1 fields have reached 86 percent," emphasising "the achievement of new record figures in gas capture and production rates within the activities of the Basra Gas Company.

Liquefied gas production rates have peaked at 7,100 tonnes per day, while condensate production reached 20,000 barrels per day, he added.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

