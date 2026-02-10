BAGHDAD: A fire at a ⁠fuel production unit caused a huge blaze ⁠at Iraq's ‌Baiji refinery on Monday, killing a worker and injuring ⁠13 others, according to police, medical sources and the country's oil ministry.

Engineers at ⁠the Baiji refinery ​complex, some 180 km (110 miles) north of Baghdad, ‍said they had seen at ​least one dead body and firefighters managed to control the blaze.

The fire has not had any impact on production operations, engineers at the refinery said.

The oil ministry said in a later ⁠statement that the ‌fire was contained and was caused by some daily ‌routine maintenance. (Reporting ⁠by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by ⁠Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama )