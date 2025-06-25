Juhayna Food Industries logged consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of the company valued at EGP 299.615 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The quarterly earnings were lower by 37.36% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 478.333 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.32 at the end of March 2025 from EGP 0.51 in Q1 2024.

Consolidated net sales hiked to EGP 6.802 billion in Q1 2025 from EGP 5.434 billion.

As for the standalone business, the company turned profitable at EGP 204.981 million in the first three months of 2025, against net losses valued at EGP 1.213 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated EPS hit EGP 0.22 in Q1 2025, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.001 in Q1 2024.

At the end of December 2024, Juhayna posted a 167.79% YoY higher consolidated profits excluding minority interest at EGP 2.735 billion, compared to EGP 1.020 billion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).