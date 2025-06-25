RIYADH — The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, in collaboration with Aramco, successfully sowed approximately 50 million seeds of native plant species — Arta, Arfaj, Dhamran, and Ramth — across three targeted sites in the Rub' al Khali Desert, as well as two additional sites in Haradh and Yabrin, in eastern Saudi Arabia.

This announced initiative aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to achieving global climate goals and unifying efforts to combat climate change. The step, approved by Saudi Arabia, further amplifies the greening efforts already undertaken to build a more sustainable future.

Since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has taken remarkable steps toward building a more sustainable future. Since its inception in 2021, the Saudi Green Initiative has continued to advance environmental protection efforts, accelerate the energy transition, and implement sustainability programs aimed at achieving its comprehensive goals — including offsetting and reducing carbon emissions, expanding afforestation efforts, restoring land, and protecting the Kingdom’s terrestrial and marine areas.

