MUSCAT - AlSalt al Kharusi, Country Head of Mashreq Oman, is steering the Sultanate of Oman's corporate banking landscape with a leadership style that blends global expertise, local insight and a people-first approach.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer, he shared how his approach to leadership is shaping both his organisation and the wider banking sector in Oman.

With over two decades of experience in corporate and institutional banking, Al Kharusi has held senior positions at Oman Arab Bank and HSBC Bank Oman. “What has always inspired me is the opportunity to create meaningful impact — supporting business growth, enabling clients to realise their ambitions and contributing to national economic priorities”, he said.

He added that leading Mashreq Oman presented a unique opportunity to marry global banking standards with a client-centric, forward-looking culture.

Al Kharusi has built Mashreq Oman from scratch, establishing operations, defining a strategic road map and introducing tailored corporate banking solutions. He emphasised that leadership is about more than operational success. “These milestones are about building enduring partnerships, supporting Oman Vision 2040 economic diversification and enabling sustainable growth for businesses, communities and the nation”, he said.

For Al Kharusi, leadership is inseparable from culture. He describes people as “our greatest asset” and stresses that fostering trust, collaboration and professionalism is central to long-term success. He leads with transparency, empowers his teams and recognises achievements, creating a culture where employees feel valued and motivated. “By aligning individual growth with the bank’s mission, we strengthen motivation, pride and performance”, he explained.

Overcoming challenges has been a key part of his journey. Market volatility, regulatory shifts and evolving client expectations tested the organisation during its early stages. “Launching Mashreq Oman involved assembling a high-calibre team, designing compliant and efficient processes; and ensuring we delivered excellence from day one. By fostering collaboration, empowering our people and maintaining disciplined execution, we navigated these challenges successfully”, Al Kharusi said.

Al Kharusi’s approach goes beyond traditional leadership. He believes in nurturing talent and prioritising long-term value over short-term gains. “True leadership is about steady perseverance: nurturing talent, fostering trust and prioritising long-term value”, he said. This philosophy not only strengthens his organisation but also influences the wider corporate banking sector by demonstrating how leadership can drive innovation, client-centricity and sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Al Kharusi sees significant opportunities for Oman’s banking industry in sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, trade, logistics, technology and renewable energy. “The banking industry is evolving towards sustainability, digital transformation and tailored corporate solutions. Leaders must embrace these changes while remaining focused on responsible finance and long-term partnerships”, he said.

For aspiring leaders, Al Kharusi offers clear guidance: continuous learning, integrity and adaptability are key. “Ambition is important, but it must be balanced with realistic execution and a client-first mindset. Digital readiness and agility are no longer optional in today’s world”, he emphasised. His philosophy highlights how strong, people-focused leadership can transform both an organisation and the wider sector it operates in.

Balancing leadership demands with personal growth, Al Kharusi maintains disciplined time management, prioritises wellbeing and stays connected with family and community. Delegating responsibility and empowering leaders ensures resilience while preventing burnout. “Continuous learning, through education, networking, mentorship and reflection, supports personal growth and enhances leadership capacity, benefitting both the individual and the organisation”, he noted.

Through his leadership style, AlSalt al Kharusi is demonstrating how visionary, people-centred management can shape the future of corporate banking in Oman, making the sector more resilient, innovative and aligned with the nation’s long-term economic priorities.

