Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has announced that construction of Rayis–Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline (IWTP) project is 73 percent complete.

In an Arabic language brief posted on its X account last week, SWPC said commercial operations are expected to begin by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Madinah region, laid the foundation stone for the project, which aims to provide the Makkah and Madinah regions with drinking water, in July 2024.

The project features a 150-km long carbon steel pipeline with a diameter of over 2 meters with a reversible pumping system with a capacity of 500,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), a strategic reservoir with a capacity of 340,000 m3 (two 170,000 m³ reservoirs) and a 13 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic park.

The IWTP, which is being developed by a Saudi-Spanish consortium of AWTP and Grupo Cobra, is backed by a 35-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) agreement and had achieved financial close in March 2024.

The project will be operated by Innovative Water Transport Development (IWTD), a 50:50 joint venture between AWTP and Cobra. Tedagua, a part of Grupo Cobra, is leading the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M).

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

