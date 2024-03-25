PHOTO
Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company-led (AWPT) consortium has achieved the financial closing on the 8.4 billion Saudi riyals ($2.24 billion) Rayis-Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline (IWTP) project.
The project will be completed in 30 months, with commercial operations starting by the second quarter of 2026, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.
The statement said the capital expenditure for the project's physical assets and infrastructure will be SAR 2.4 billion ($640 million).
AWPT owns 50 percent of the consortium, which includes Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios and Orascom Construction
The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and will stretch over 150 kilometres in length to provide Makkah and Madinah regions with drinking water.
In September 2023, AWPT-led consortium signed a 35-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement with state-owned the state-owned Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) for the IWTP project
(Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.