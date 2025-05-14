Saudi-listed Gas Arabian Services Company (GAS) has secured two contracts from the state-backed Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) to build gas pipeline infrastructures for two projects in the Kingdom.

The combined value of the contracts stands at 830.64 million Saudi riyals ($221.45 million), according to statements published on the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The first contract, valued at SAR 326.32 million, is to develop a gas pipeline infrastructure for the Rumah independent power plant (IPP) project.

The second contract, worth SAR 504.32 million, relates to constructing gas pipeline infrastructure for the Nairyah IPP project.

The work scope of the contracts includes designing, engineering, procurement, supply, and delivery of all equipment and materials, as well as constructing, installing, testing and commissioning the projects.

In November 2024, SPPC signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for Rumaih-1 and Nairyah-1 (1,800 MW each) with a consortium of ACWA Power, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

PPAs for Rumaih-2 and Nairyah-2 (1,800 MW each) were signed with a consortium of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), JERA, and Al Bawani.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.