Emirates has announced it will deploy its newly refurbished Boeing 777 aircraft to/from Madrid starting from September 16.

Customers can look forward to an enhanced travel experience with upgraded interiors and premium signature travel touches across all cabins.

Madrid is Emirates’ first destination in Spain to operate with the airline’s next-generation interiors.

Emirates’ four-class Boeing 777 will operate as flight EK143/EK144.

Emirates flight EK143 will depart Dubai at 14:30hrs and arrive in Madrid at 20:20hrs local time.

The return flight, EK144 will depart Madrid at 22:05hrs and arrive in Dubai at 7:10hrs local time, the following day.

The deployment of Emirates’ retrofitted Boeing 777 to Madrid marks a new era of premium travel to the Spanish city - offering customers the airline’s award-winning Premium Economy service, newly configured Business Class cabin, and a ‘better’ travel experience to/from the country.

Emirates’ newest Boeing 777 cabin interiors include:

A refurbished First-Class cabin with upgraded interiors.

New Business Class cabin that provides more privacy and comfort for customers with fully lie-flat seats in an updated 1-2-1 seating configuration.

Latest Premium Economy cabin which combines accessible luxury with comfort; offering cream leather seats, increased legroom, adjustable headrests, deeper seat recline and raised cushioned leg rests.

Spacious Economy Class seats with new design elements.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

