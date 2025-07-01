KUWAIT CITY - The freshwater reserves of the country have risen to 93 percent -- an indication that they are on track to reach 95 percent in the coming days. Sources said this increase reflects stability and full preparedness to meet higher demand during the summer months.

Sources affirmed this is the result of the dedication of ministry employees in various sectors, especially those in charge of desalination and water production projects.

“The ministry remains committed to ensuring reliable freshwater supplies for the public, considering the rising seasonal demand,” sources added.

Sources praised the diligent work and continuous coordination among the concerned teams to maintain sustainable water security, highlighting the proactive plans and measures in place to keep reserves at safe and stable levels.

Sources added that the ministry is pressing ahead with its strategic plans to strengthen the water sector’s infrastructure. “This includes expanding desalination plants, upgrading networks, and increasing storage capacity to accommodate population growth and urban development, as well as to enhance resilience against future emergencies or challenges in this vital sector,” sources disclosed.

In a related development, the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved the second three-month extension -- beginning July 25 -- for annual maintenance work in the seawater reverse osmosis (RO) desalination unit project at Shuwaikh Power and Water Distillation Plant.

This extension was granted without additional cost, pending the awarding of a new tender for these services.

