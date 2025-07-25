MAKKAH — The Ministry of Tourism has closed 25 hospitality establishments in Makkah during July as part of intensified inspection campaigns to ensure regulatory compliance in the holy city, the ministry announced Thursday.

The closures followed the discovery of several violations, including operating without a valid license, poor maintenance and cleanliness standards, and breaches related to guest safety.

The inspections are part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to verify that hospitality facilities meet all approved requirements and hold the necessary permits to operate.

The initiative aligns with the ministry’s broader objective to enhance service quality for visitors and pilgrims during the busy Umrah and Hajj seasons.

The ministry emphasized the importance of all facilities adhering to Saudi Arabia’s tourism regulations and executive bylaws. It warned that penalties for non-compliance could include fines of up to SR1 million, closure orders, or both.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing these rules to improve service standards, safeguard guests, and uphold the reputation of Makkah as a premier religious tourism destination.

