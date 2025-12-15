Arab Finance: TBK International, Tabarak Holding’s development arm in the Gulf, and Minor Hotels, a global leader in the hospitality industry, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to launch the Oaks Riyadh project in Saudi Arabia, as per an emailed press release.

This project marks the first-ever entry of the Oaks brand into the Saudi market.

The agreement also covers the development of new projects under the NH Collection brand in key locations across Egypt through TBK Developments, Tabarak Holding’s development arm in Egypt.

The signing took place during the TOURISE Summit held in Riyadh under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, in the presence of Ali Al Shorbany, Chairman of Tabarak Holding, and Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and CEO of Minor International.

Located in the heart of the Saudi capital, the Oaks Riyadh Suites project features 146 premium residential units meticulously designed to provide the highest levels of comfort for long-term stays.

The project also features a full range of modern lifestyle amenities and services, including a swimming pool, health club, fitness center, and dedicated retail, recreation, and entertainment spaces.

It is set to be delivered on a fast-track development timeline, with the first phase scheduled to open in early 2026, following the completion of development works in line with the highest global hospitality standards.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing a shared commitment to world-class hospitality services and achieving sustainable development.

Under this agreement, Minor Hotels and Tabarak Holding will introduce the NH Collection brand to Egypt through new projects already in the planning phase, scheduled to open in 2029.

These projects aim to provide an exceptional hospitality experience that combines contemporary design, premium comfort, and the refined European elegance associated with the NH Collection brand, enhancing Egypt’s appeal as a destination for tourism and business.

As part of Tabarak Holding’s local expansion in Egypt, TBK Developments continues to play a central role, supported by a 4.8-million-square-meter land bank and strategic investments in flagship mixed-use projects.

These projects involve 90 Avenue in New Cairo, featuring residential, commercial, and hospitality components, Key of Greens in Sheikh Zayed, centered on expansive green spaces and premium villas, and Keystone in New Cairo, a fully integrated administrative, medical, commercial, and entertainment complex.