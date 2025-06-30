The net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Saudi Arabia jumped by 44% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 22.20 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat).

On a quarterly basis, the registered net FDI witnessed a 7% drop when compared to Q4-24.

Meanwhile, GaStat reported that FDI outflows plunged by 54% YoY to SAR 1.80 billion in Q1-25. However, the amount rose by 7% when compared to the October-December 2024 period.

The inflows into the Kingdom reached about SAR 24 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025, an annual growth of 24% from SAR 19.40 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q1-25 inflows declined by 6% from Q4-24.

Earlier in June, GaStat recorded a 3.40% YoY increase in Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) during Q1-25.

