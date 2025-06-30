Egypt - Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, continued high-level discussions and convened meetings with leading Chinese companies specializing in electrical equipment and technology during his participation in the Shanghai Conference on Renewable Energies, Clean Energy Solutions, and the Energy Transition in China.

Esmat conducted on Sunday a field visit to Huawei’s Global Digital Energy and Renewables Division, where he met with Chairman Guo Jiangong and David Sun, the company’s Vice President for Energy.

The talks centered on strengthening cooperation in digital transformation, upgrading power grids and control centers, expanding battery energy storage systems, and localising advanced manufacturing technologies to support Egypt’s strategic shift towards renewable energy.

The visit began with an inspection of Huawei’s facilities, during which the company’s team delivered a detailed presentation on its operations and showcased key innovations. These included technologies for solar plant control systems, data centers, smart-grid communication networks, and advanced battery energy storage solutions. The presentation highlighted Huawei’s integrated networking systems, AI-powered tools, and intelligent solutions, all of which contribute to the roadmap for developing a smart grid. These technologies aim to enhance operational efficiency, reduce technical losses and fuel consumption, and improve both power quality and overall network stability.

During his visit, the Minister also held in-depth meetings with Huawei’s senior leadership, including planning and project teams, to explore potential areas for expanded collaboration in the near term. Discussions covered the prospects of localising select ancillary industries and relocating segments of Huawei’s service centers to Egypt, thereby channeling new investments into the country and strengthening its role as a regional hub.

The meetings reviewed operational frameworks tailored to Huawei’s potential joint ventures within the context of Egypt’s national digital transformation strategy. Emphasis was placed on maximizing the returns of renewable energy initiatives and expanding the deployment of battery storage solutions. These efforts align closely with Egypt’s national energy strategy and the electricity sector’s roadmap, which focuses on diversifying energy sources, increasing the share of renewables in the power mix, and enhancing the economic returns of major energy projects.

Esmat also examined Huawei’s digital transformation strategies designed to curb losses, prevent waste, and optimize electricity usage. In particular, he reviewed storage technologies intended to supply renewable power to isolated industrial zones and remote residential clusters not connected to the national grid—part of a broader plan to capitalize on renewable energy potential and reduce fuel dependency.

Further discussions addressed Huawei’s role in deploying its technologies to reduce electrical losses, prevent unauthorized consumption in select governorates, and monitor progress on pilot projects such as those currently underway in Port Said and other regions served by local distribution companies. These initiatives include integrating data across control centers to improve electrical service quality and accelerate the modernisation of Egypt’s national grid.

Esmat affirmed that the Ministry of Electricity is open to partnerships and cooperation and stands ready to provide the necessary support to encourage Huawei’s investment in Egypt and its expansion into neighboring markets. He underlined the partnership’s potential, emphasizing Huawei’s expertise in energy networks, smart cities, renewable energy solutions, and energy efficiency. Esmat also outlined recent measures taken by the Egyptian state—including comprehensive infrastructure upgrades and enhanced legislative frameworks—to foster greater private sector participation across the electricity and energy sectors.

He additionally stressed the importance of adopting cutting-edge communication technologies and cybersecurity tools in the ongoing digital transition and pledged the ministry’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of quality and efficiency, which remain central to its strategy for performance improvement and service delivery enhancement.

