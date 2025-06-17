Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat held a meeting with Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Gelsomina Vigliotti and Director-General of the European Union (EU) Stefano Sannino to discuss strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, energy storage, and grid development, as per a statement.

The meeting comes as part of the ministry’s broader strategy to support private sector involvement and expand investment opportunities in Egypt’s electricity and renewable energy projects.

The discussions focused on enhancing joint efforts in areas such as new and renewable energy projects, battery-based energy storage systems, grid development, and cross-border electricity interconnection, especially with European countries via Italy and Greece.

Esmat emphasized the ministry’s commitment to creating a favorable investment climate through regulatory reforms and legislative amendments that facilitate private sector engagement.

He noted that the ministry’s energy transition plan prioritizes reducing fuel consumption, cutting carbon emissions, and increasing the share of renewables in Egypt’s energy mix