Azizi Group, a leading Dubai-based developer, has set up a new entity that will focus on the development and delivery of power generation and energy infrastructure projects across emerging markets.

Operating under the trade name Azizi Energy Investments, the new entity marks Azizi Group’s expansion into the energy sector, with initial efforts concentrated in Asia, starting with Afghanistan.

Azizi Energy, headquartered in Dubai, will focus on the development, financing, construction, and operation of power projects across coal, gas, hydro, wind, and solar, in addition to key energy infrastructure including gas pipelines and electricity transmission networks.

The emirati developer said Azizi Energy will address the growing global demand for reliable, sustainable power by combining advanced technologies with international expertise.

Its mission is to contribute to energy security, reduce reliance on imported supply, and support economic development in markets where supply gaps remain a major barrier.

With a focus on long-term impact and compliance with international standards, the company’s projects will align with a vision for sustainability and the global shift toward continuous, cleaner energy, it stated.

On the new venture, Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: "The launch of Azizi Energy reflects our continued push to diversify and grow across high-impact industries. This new venture builds on our legacy in real estate and our belief in supporting communities through large-scale, future-oriented solutions."

"Azizi Energy will deliver innovative energy projects that create long-term value, beginning in Afghanistan, where we aim to contribute a generation mix of approximately 10,000 MW – delivering power and enabling prosperity for the Afghan people," stated Azizi.

The new venture is led by Korkut Öztürkmen, an experienced executive with over 30 years in the global energy industry.

His background includes senior roles in both conventional and renewable power, international project development, and corporate strategy across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

