Riyadh – Almarai Company logged net profits amounting to SAR 1.37 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual growth of 5.04% from SAR 1.31 billion.

The revenue climbed by 4.16% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 11.05 billion in H1-25 from SAR 10.61 billion, according to interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.39 in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 1.33 in H1-24.

Quarterly Results

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Almarai generated 4.38% YoY higher net profit at SAR 646.86 million, compared to SAR 619.69 million.

The company’s revenues surged by 2.59% to SAR 5.28 billion in Q2-25 from SAR 5.15 billion a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profit dropped by 11.53% in Q2-24 from SAR 731.19 million in Q1-25, while sales fell by 8.30% from SAR 5.76 billion.

