Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, in joint venture with UAE’s Metito has been awarded the Alexandria West Wastewater Treatment Plant – Extension & Upgrade Project.

The project will increase the WWTP’s capacity to 600,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), Hassan Allam Holding said in a press statement.

The plant's existing primary design capacity is 462,000 m³/day, according to data available on the website of Dorsch Gruppe, which prepared the feasibility study for the project.

The scope involves upgrading the plant from primary to secondary treatment, incorporating advanced sludge digestion and biogas generation systems, refurbishing existing facilities, and constructing new treatment units.

The statement didn’t reveal cost or completion timelines.

The project is financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) through a €120 million concessional loan with a €20 million grant from the European Union’s (EU) Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP), according to a March 2024 statement by EU Neighbours South programme.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

