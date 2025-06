Portugal swung to a budget surplus of 0.2% of gross domestic product in the first quarter from a revised deficit of 0.4% a year ago, despite an economic contraction in the first three months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said public revenues grew 7.8% year-on-year increase, while expenditure increased by 6.4%.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)