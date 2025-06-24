The black box of the Air India jet that crashed and killed 271 people is still in India and is being examined by the aircraft accident investigation body, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, citing civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Naidu's comments came following a media report that the flight data recorder will be sent to the United States for analysis.

"Black box of the crashed AI 171 flight is still in India and it is being examined by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," Naidu said, according to an ANI post on social media platform X.

The Indian government said on Thursday a decision on where the decoding of the recorders would take place would be made after the AAIB has made a "due assessment" of all technical, safety and security considerations.

