Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, witnessed the signing of a licensing agreement granting Green Valley Electric Vehicle Services Company the right to operate passenger transport services using electric vehicles and advanced information technology systems.

The license, issued by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority, is part of Egypt’s broader strategy to support the transition to green transportation and promote sustainable mobility solutions. Al-Wazir emphasized that the initiative aligns with national efforts to reduce carbon emissions and modernize transport infrastructure through clean energy and digital innovation.

The project’s first phase will see Green Valley roll out a fleet of 100 electric vehicles in Cairo and Giza. This marks the beginning of a larger plan to gradually expand the company’s operations across multiple governorates. Al-Wazir affirmed that the project plays a vital role in promoting environmentally responsible transport, while also reinforcing Egypt’s industrial strategy to become a regional hub for advanced technologies.

He reiterated the state’s commitment to fostering international cooperation in key sectors, particularly transportation and manufacturing, and stressed the importance of localizing the electric vehicle and charger industries. The minister described this sector as a promising area for investment and a priority within Egypt’s industrial development agenda under the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Riad Salem, Chairperson of Green Valley, confirmed that the company is also exploring partnerships to localize the manufacturing of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure in Egypt. He stated that Green Valley aims to offer a modern and secure smart mobility experience through its integrated transport services platform, JTNY.

The JTNY application enables passengers to book rides, track their journeys in real time, and make cashless payments. On the driver side, it supports disciplined service delivery and seamless communication with operations centres. An intelligent monitoring system ensures continuous oversight of service quality and performance, supported by a robust digital infrastructure and a network of main charging stations distributed throughout Cairo and Giza to ensure consistent operation and service reliability.

Salem added that Green Valley places a strong emphasis on service quality and professionalism. Driver candidates undergo a rigorous, multi-stage selection process, followed by regular assessments in both driving performance and customer service to ensure full compliance with the company’s standards.