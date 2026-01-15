Egypt - General Motors (GM), in partnership with Al-Mansour Automotive, the exclusive distributor of Chevrolet in Egypt, has officially launched two fully electric Chevrolet models in the Egyptian market for the first time: the all-new Chevrolet Captiva EV and the Chevrolet Spark EUV.

The launch marks a further step in GM’s collaboration with Al-Mansour Automotive to advance electric mobility solutions in Egypt, supporting the country’s national vision for sustainable transport, green mobility and environmental sustainability.

The move also reflects Mansour Group’s strategy to drive the transition towards electric mobility, in line with Egypt’s clean energy agenda, while supporting the national economy through long-term investments and the introduction of advanced automotive technologies to the local market. The initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of Egypt’s automotive sector and offer consumers smart, practical and affordable mobility solutions.

The two new models strengthen Chevrolet’s presence in the practical electric vehicle segment, combining distinctive styling, sporty performance and reliable efficiency, with driving ranges tailored to everyday use.

The Chevrolet Spark EUV is positioned as a modern electric vehicle designed for younger drivers, offering strong value and competitive positioning within its segment. Meanwhile, the all-new Chevrolet Captiva EV is a versatile, eco-friendly SUV, featuring a comprehensive suite of class-leading technology, safety and comfort features designed to meet the needs of modern families.

Both models are supported by comprehensive warranty packages, including an eight-year or 160,000-kilometre battery warranty, a five-year or 150,000-kilometre vehicle warranty, and three years of roadside assistance. These offerings are backed by a nationwide dealer network and a 24/7 customer service centre, aimed at building consumer confidence in the transition to electric mobility.

Sharon Nishi, Chair and Managing Director of General Motors Egypt & Africa, said the launch represents a pivotal milestone in advancing GM’s global vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.

“With more than a century of automotive leadership across the region and over 42 years of Chevrolet market leadership in Egypt, GM is proud to build on this legacy by accelerating the transition to electric mobility—bringing advanced, reliable and accessible EV solutions tailored to the needs of Egyptian customers,” Nishi said.

She added that the partnership with Al-Mansour Automotive reflects GM’s commitment to innovation and reinforces Egypt’s role in shaping a cleaner and more progressive automotive future.

For his part, Ankush Arora, CEO of Al-Mansour Automotive, said the launch of the Captiva EV and Spark EUV represents a strategic step in the company’s vision to accelerate Egypt’s transition towards electric mobility.

He reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting the Egyptian economy through long-term investments and the introduction of the latest global technologies, noting that electric vehicles mark the beginning of a new phase in the development of the automotive market and its competitiveness, in line with Egypt’s national direction towards clean energy and green transformation.

Arora expressed confidence in the Egyptian market’s ability to adopt modern technologies and transition smoothly towards an electric future.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

