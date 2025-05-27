RAS AL KHAIMAH - Faraday Future (FF), a California-based global AI electric vehicle manufacturer, is launching its first operational base in the Middle East in Ras Al Khaimah.

The new facility—located in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)—will span approximately 108,000 ft2 and house an office, engineering workshop, and operational hub. Backed by an initial investment of AED30 million, the project is expected to generate 200 direct jobs across engineering, logistics, operations, and customer support.

This set-up is part of the company’s strategic global expansion, signalling a major step in regional EV transformation while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a hub for advanced, sustainable mobility solutions.

The expansion will be spearheaded through Faraday X (FX)—FF’s mass-market brand focused on delivering AIEVs with state-of-the-art luxury technology, aimed at making intelligent electric mobility accessible to everyone. The facility will serve as a strategic base to support operations across the GCC countries, with planned extensions into Europe and North Africa.

“This facility represents a tangible start for both FF and FX in the region,” said Matthias Aydt, Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “Ras Al Khaimah offers the right infrastructure, visionary leadership, and regional connectivity to support our goal of building an intelligent, sustainable mobility ecosystem. We are proud to build a facility that will not only serve as a gateway to the region but also has the potential to create up to 200 skilled jobs.”

RAKEZ played a critical role in enabling Faraday Future’s seamless entry into the region, providing end-to-end support in infrastructure set-up, regulatory processes, and policy facilitation.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Faraday Future’s entry is more than the launch of a facility—it marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in the region’s mobility landscape. The company brings a powerful vision to the table, one that redefines the future of intelligent transportation.

"As the UAE accelerates toward its goal of having 50 percent of all new cars sold to be electric or hybrid by 2050, supported by government incentives such as free charging stations, reduced registration fees, and green mobility policies, the timing couldn’t be more aligned. At RAKEZ, we are proud to be the springboard for their Middle East journey, and to support pioneers who are reshaping industries through innovation and sustainability.”

The project is currently under construction, with operations expected to commence in H2 2025. In the long term, FF aims to expand its regional R&D capabilities and build a localised supply chain ecosystem anchored in Ras Al Khaimah.