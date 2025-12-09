Abqaiq: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) inaugurated Monday the Smart Mobility plant, which specializes in manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) chargers, along with the first EV charging station inside SPARK.



The launch was attended by SPARK CEO Mishal Al-Zughaibi and Smart Mobility CEO Prince Fahad bin Nawaf at SPARK headquarters in Abqaiq.



The project represents an important step in advancing the Kingdom’s industrial localization strategy, supporting the Made in Saudi Program under local-content policies overseen by the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA).



Al-Zughaibi affirmed that SPARK is positioned to become the region’s central platform for advanced industrial and energy technologies. He indicated that SPARK’s proximity to the Kingdom’s core energy infrastructure and its access to ports on the Arabian Gulf are designed to create an integrated manufacturing and export corridor for the region.



SPARK’s mandate is to enable investors to build long-term industrial capabilities within the Kingdom, he noted.



Meanwhile, Smart Mobility CEO Prince Fahad said the decision to establish the plant at SPARK was deliberate and strategically planned. He stressed that EV charging should be treated as national infrastructure and developed in parallel with the Kingdom’s broader energy system.



Prince Fahad bin Nawaf added that SPARK serves as the Kingdom’s primary hub for energy, logistics, and industrial innovation.



For the EV-charging network to expand reliably, he said it must be integrated with the Kingdom’s key national energy assets. Additionally, he noted the global shift underway in the mobility sector and said discussions at the recent EV Auto Show Riyadh underscored the importance of moving toward EVs.