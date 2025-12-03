Kanoo Energy, a division of Kanoo Industrial & Energy under the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has signed a strategic distribution agreement with TECO Motors for electric motor replacement at Aramco and in Bahrain.

TECO is a leader in industrial motor and drive technologies with Westinghouse heritage and high-class engineering capability.

The partnership will see Kanoo Energy represent and distribute TECO’s portfolio of high-efficiency electric motors and related solutions to Aramco and across Bahrain, providing the oil and gas and other industries with reliable, and energy-efficient technologies.

With decades of experience in serving critical industrial sectors, Kanoo Energy is positioned to bridge the gap between global technology providers and local operational needs.

The agreement ensures that Bahraini industries gain access to world-class electric solutions complemented by dedicated local service, technical expertise, and faster response times, enabling businesses to optimise operations while advancing sustainability agendas.

“Our collaboration with TECO Motors represents a significant step in supporting Bahrain’s industrial transformation,” says Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Chairman, Kanoo Industrial and Energy.

“By combining TECO’s advanced technologies with Kanoo Energy’s local presence and service capabilities, we are enabling industries in the Kingdom to enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and progress toward long-term sustainable growth,” he adds.

Under this agreement, Kanoo Energy will supply TECO Motors’ complete range of electric solutions, including high-efficiency motors, variable speed drives, and custom-engineered solutions.

These offerings are complemented by value-added services such as installation, commissioning, and after-sales support, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

The initiative aligns closely with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which emphasises competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability as key pillars of industrial growth.

“Partnering with Kanoo Energy allows TECO Motors to deliver our industrial electrification solutions with localised expertise and service,” says Kevin Meng, Director, TECO Electric and Machinery.

“Together, we aim to enhance operational productivity, reduce energy consumption, and enable industries in Bahrain to adopt more sustainable practices,” he adds.

Through this partnership, TECO Motors joins a growing portfolio of global technology providers collaborating with Kanoo Energy to bring advanced, locally supported solutions to Bahrain’s industrial sector.

By expanding its distribution and technical capabilities, Kanoo Energy reinforces its role as a trusted enabler for businesses seeking reliable technologies that support operational excellence and sustainability.

“Kanoo Energy is proud to integrate TECO Motors’ solutions into our industrial offerings,” says Manoj Tripathy, CEO, Kanoo Industrial and Energy.

“This agreement exemplifies our commitment to providing locally supported, high-quality technologies that allow industries to optimise energy use, improve efficiency, and prepare for the next era of sustainable industrial performance,” he adds.

With a legacy of industrial expertise and a focus on sustainable solutions, Kanoo Energy continues to support Bahrain’s industrial competitiveness by combining global innovation with local knowledge, infrastructure, and technical excellence.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).