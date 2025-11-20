Bahrain - Zain Bahrain has unveiled 360kW ultra-fast EV chargers at the company’s headquarters in Seef, the fastest of its kind in the kingdom, the company said.

The chargers feature advanced liquid-cooling technology and innovative software to ensure reliable and safe performance.

The launch event was attended by media representatives and senior executives and showcased several electric vehicle models, allowing guests to experience the ultra-fast charging firsthand.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Zain Bahrain’s sustainability strategy, reinforcing its alignment with national and regional sustainability goals and its commitment to advancing clean energy solutions.

Zain Bahrain has affirmed that the new electric vehicle charging stations comply with official regulations and standards, guaranteeing that the EV charging infrastructure is safe and efficient.

