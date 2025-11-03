Bahrain's first comprehensive framework to regulate electric vehicle (EV) charging operations has been introduced by the Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry.

The new regulations, issued by Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan, were published in the latest edition of the Official Gazette, detailing rules governing the installation, connection, operation and safety standards for all EV charging equipment.

The framework applies to all EV charging operations – whether for personal or commercial use – and outlines the obligations of owners, contractors and consultants involved in the process.

The decision aims to ensure that EV charging infrastructure is safe, efficient and compatible with the national electricity grid.

It also seeks to “maintain the reliability of the electricity distribution system” while regulating owners’ rights to connect EV charging equipment.

The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has been granted broad powers under the new decision, including establishing technical and safety standards, approving connection agreements and maintaining a national register of all EV charging equipment.

The authority will also be responsible for reviewing applications, inspecting installations and enforcing compliance.

Among its responsibilities, the EWA will determine the annual connection limit – the maximum total capacity of charging equipment that can be connected to the grid each year – and set procedures for the import and export of electricity between vehicles and the distribution network.

Owners of EV chargers are required to use authority-approved contractors and materials, comply with civil defence and environmental standards and install a bi-directional meter to measure electricity imported from and exported to the grid. They must also inform the authority of any changes in their operations and undergo periodic inspections.

The regulations strictly prohibit connecting EV charging equipment to the national grid without prior approval from the EWA. Only facilities that have signed a connection agreement with the authority will be authorised to operate chargers. Personal chargers can be used solely by the facility’s owner, while commercial chargers must display clear instructions for users.

Exporting electricity from EVs to the grid – known as bi-directional or “vehicle-to-grid” charging – is prohibited without EWA prior approval. Any export of energy will be subject to a tariff determined by the authority.

Consumption tariffs for charging stations will be based on the consumption category of the connected facility. For public or commercial chargers, operators may set prices freely, provided they adhere to fair market practices and avoid monopolistic behaviour. However, the EWA reserves the right to impose a maximum price for the service, if needed.

Contractors and consultants approved by the authority are also bound by specific duties, including ensuring safety, using approved materials and maintaining the proper connection to the electricity network.

The authority retains the right to impose penalties on violators, including cancelling connection agreements, disconnecting chargers, or cutting electricity service altogether. Violations will first trigger a written notice allowing up to three months for rectification.

In addition, EWA officials have been granted judicial authority to identify and document offences under the decree.

Affected owners will be able to appeal against penalties or enforcement measures within 30 days of notification.

The authority must respond within another 30 days, after which lack of response will be considered a rejection of the appeal.

Existing EV charging facilities will be given a six-month grace period from the decision’s effective date to comply with all new requirements.

Mr Humaidan’s decision as in the explanatory memo comes as part of Bahrain’s wider strategy to promote cleaner mobility, reduce emissions and support the development of electric vehicle infrastructure in line with the kingdom’s sustainability and energy transition goals.

