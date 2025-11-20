Stakeholders from the public and private sectors in the e-mobility industry have emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and private sector players, as well as consistent policies to promote widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

This was part of the submissions made at the inaugural Electric Vehicle Nigeria exhibition and conference, held from November 13 to 14, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the exhibition titled “Driving the Future,” the convener of EV.N EXPO and conference, Abiola Adekoyejo, noted that the expo was organised to deepen conversations around co-creation and collaboration to drive growth in the EV mobility sector.

Adekoyejo stated that the expo was happening at a critical time, when issues like the removal of fuel subsidy had triggered the need for a multi-modal approach to Nigeria’s transportation system.

He emphasised that with the right incentives, policies, and interventions, the e-mobility ecosystem will play a vital role in helping the government achieve its goal of building a resilient economy, adding that Nigeria has the conditions and innovation needed to lead Africa’s e-mobility adoption.

The keynote speaker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAGLEV INC, Sam Faleye, who delivered a presentation on the topic titled “E-mobility as an Alternative Source for Revenue Generation,” emphasised the need for Nigeria to capitalise on the growing interest in electric vehicles by transforming it into a sustainable investment.

According to Faleye, it has become crucial for stakeholders in the EV ecosystem to develop the right financing models, policy incentives, and partnerships that can speed up EV adoption, local manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

He stated that Nigerians cannot afford to ignore the market that EVs create, urging others to make significant investments that will not only help address challenges such as rising fuel costs but also create jobs for the people.

In his remarks, Director of Engineering & Design at IHS Nigeria, Gaith Al-Hassan, stated that there is no need to reinvent the wheel in the EV mobility sector, as the telecom sector presented similar challenges many years ago when the company embarked on tower installation.

Al-Hassan explained that stakeholders must be prepared to overcome the challenges of grid reliability, power, and security to support the needs of many Nigerians.

He commended the organiser for taking a bold step that will undoubtedly shape the future of mobility in Nigeria, noting that this step alone will ultimately herald interest and possibly deepen investment in the EV space.

Delivering his keynote speech titled “E-mobility in Grassroots Development: Skills, Jobs and Local Enterprise,” the Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government, Moyosore Ogunlewe, stated that electric mobility has become increasingly important for driving local job creation, skills development, and supporting small businesses.

He explained that grassroots communities stand to gain significantly from Nigeria’s transition to clean transportation, considering the many opportunities in EV assembly, maintenance, and charging infrastructure.

According to him, the e-mobility ecosystem, comprising interconnected components, presents distinct opportunities for grassroots involvement, including vehicle assembly, maintenance, energy infrastructure development, battery management services, and digital platform operation.

“The local government must provide supportive policies and regulatory clarity. Additionally, private sector partners must contribute technology, expertise, and market access, while financial institutions must provide accessible credit facilities. The community organisations must also ensure inclusive participation, particularly for women and also for the youth,” he said.

Speaking on a discussion titled “E-mobility Advantage in Public Transportation,” the General Manager, Bolt Nigeria, Osi Oguah, remarked that EV remains the best option for ride-hailing businesses given the astronomical rise in fuel prices and other operational costs.

Oguah said Bolt is already exploring partnerships with fleet owners and EV manufacturers to reduce operational costs by 40 per cent compared to using combustion engine cars.

Also speaking, Chairman, Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics Ltd, Dele Oye, stated that the government must ensure that policy on EV mobility is consistent and codified into law to guard against future losses that may be incurred by investors.

The event also featured exhibitions from leading EV manufacturers, charging technology providers, and e-mobility startups. The conference provided a platform to hear case studies focused on logistics, public transit, and job creation, while also posing challenging questions about how to address inequalities in Nigeria.

With the success of the inaugural edition of the EVN Expo and Conference, it is hoped that the next edition, which is billed to hold in the second quarter of 2026, will look to drive investments that will enable Nigeria to keep up with the pace of e-mobility globally.

