Muscat: TEAMS International LLC in Oman has entered into a sales and service partnership agreement with Kempower, a leading global provider of DC fast charging solutions.

This collaboration aims to strengthen Oman’s EV charging network and contribute to the nation’s growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). TEAMS International LLC is dedicated to enhancing efficiency and promoting sustainable solutions, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and supporting Oman Vision 2040’s sustainability objectives.

Under this partnership, TEAMS International becomes Kempower’s sales and service partner in Oman, responsible for the distribution, installation, and maintenance of Kempower’s fast-charging solutions.

This agreement reinforces TEAMS International’s position as a key player in Oman’s energy transition landscape, contributing to the development of reliable EV charging infrastructure.

The power market in Oman is projected to grow from 16.36 GW in 2025 to 20.29 GW by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%. Key drivers include expanding renewable energy projects and significant investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure. Oman’s renewable capacity surged from 205 MW in 2021 to 722 MW in 2023, with strong government backing to further boost clean energy. Additionally, the country plans to implement 30 transmission projects by 2024 to meet rising power demand.

DC fast charging stations play a pivotal role in Oman’s e-mobility strategy, given the country’s extensive road network and plans for electric buses and heavy vehicles. The availability of efficient charging infrastructure directly addresses range anxiety, a significant factor in consumers’ EV adoption. A ministerial decision issued in November 2023, mandates all commercial fuel stations to provide EV charging points. Additionally, the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has established technical guidelines to ensure the safe and effective deployment of EV charging infrastructure, with Mode 4, DC fast charging is identified as the preferred method for rapid charging across Oman.

“With the joining of Teams International, Kempower reinforce its presence in GCC, adding competence, expertise and customer focus. We are thrilled to welcome TEAMS International LLC as our new sales and service partner, and we are looking forward to embark on this journey together with Teams International, making our reliable DC fast charging solutions available to EV drivers in Oman, and supporting the decarbonisation plans in the country.’’ said Carlo Cecchi, Director of New Markets at Kempower.

The partnership’s primary focus will be on deploying fast DC chargers at fuel stations and fleet hubs, ensuring convenient and efficient charging solutions. Future expansion plans include extending the charging network to strategic locations across the Sultanate to support the increasing demand for electric mobility.

“We are excited to collaborate with Kempower, a leader in DC Fast Charging renowned for its advanced technology and dynamic power sharing capabilities,’’ said Sridhar Sharma, Managing Director of TEAMS International LLC. ‘’We want our End users and Operators to benefit from modularity and scalability offered by Kempower DC chargers.”

The collaboration between Kempower and TEAMS International LLC aims to drive a sustainable future in Oman by promoting reliable and scalable EV charging.

