Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, chaired the 24th meeting of the Ministerial Group for Industrial Development, attended by ministers responsible for military production, electricity, public enterprises, local development, housing, and petroleum.

The meeting focused on key amendments to the National Program for the Development of the Automotive Industry. These amendments introduce expanded incentives designed to boost local value addition, increase production volumes, attract new investments, promote environmental sustainability, and support development in priority regions. The revised framework will be submitted to the Prime Minister and, subsequently, to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi for approval.

A major point of discussion was the adoption of a unified charging protocol for electric vehicles. Al-Wazir instructed the relevant authorities to issue clear directives requiring importers—both commercial agents and individuals—to adhere to the European charging standard. This move aims to ensure national compatibility, safety, and technical efficiency across Egypt’s EV infrastructure.

The meeting also reviewed a request by ElSewedy Electric to allocate 22.6 feddans of land in the Mansha’at Kamal area in Fayoum Governorate—near the Japanese Yazaki automotive wiring factory—to establish a manufacturing complex for various electrical wiring systems. The group approved the proposal, with Al-Wazir describing the project as “promising” due to its proximity to the second line of Egypt’s high-speed electric train network and integration with existing infrastructure and projects.

Al-Wazir stressed the importance of ensuring that all projects seeking Golden Licenses first secure technical and industrial feasibility approvals. He advocated for expedited processing of strategic projects and highlighted the inclusion of the head of the Industrial Development Authority on the Investment Authority’s board to enhance oversight and governance.

These steps, he said, align with the government’s broader vision to foster sustainable industrial development and ensure proper licensing in accordance with Cabinet directives. Golden Licenses will only be issued after thorough ministerial review.

The meeting also addressed the need to enhance regulatory oversight of both locally produced and imported goods—from factories and ports to retail outlets. The goal is to ensure product quality, protect consumers, and strengthen the global reputation of Egyptian products.

To that end, the ministers emphasized greater coordination between the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality, the Industrial Control Authority, and the General Organization for Export and Import Control to harmonize regulations with international standards.

Additionally, the group discussed advancing Egypt’s pump manufacturing industry through localization of technology, enforcing national specifications—particularly for fire pumps—and developing local testing laboratories. These efforts are expected to reduce production costs, create jobs, and enhance Egypt’s industrial competitiveness on a regional and global scale.

