Iraq has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. company HKN Energy to develop the Himreen oilfield in northern Iraq, the country's oil ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that Iraq is aiming to boost oil production from Himreen to 60,000 barrels per day from current output levels of 20,000 to 25,000 bpd.

The announcement comes as HKN Energy said that an explosion halted production at the Sarsang oilfield, which it operates in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

