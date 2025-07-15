Arab Finance: PARAGON Developments has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Signify Egypt to integrate smart and sustainable lighting solutions across PARAGON’s current and future projects, as per an emailed press release.

This partnership comes within PARAGON’s broader mission to develop technology-enabled, smart, integrated urban environments, in line with sustainability and flexibility requirements to support Egypt Vision 2030.

Under the signed MoU, an integrated lighting system powered by Signify’s latest global technologies will be developed.

The system will contribute to enhanced energy efficiency, improved operational safety, and greater user comfort within smart work environments.

Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON Developments, stated: “Partnerships such as the collaboration with Signify are a strategic milestone towards our journey and the company's 'regenerative development' philosophy, which aims to build smart and sustainable urban systems that integrate work, living and culture into a holistic experience.

Mohamed Saad, CEO of Signify Africa, commented: “This collaboration marks a strategic step toward redefining the role of lighting within real estate projects, not merely as a technical component, but as an effective tool for achieving integration between innovation, sustainability, and user experience.”

The agreement also aims to scale up smart lighting integration across the expanding portfolio of mixed-use developments constructed and managed by PARAGON.

This include commercial, administrative, and residential complexes in East Cairo and other areas such as the Red Sea.

