RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, emphasized the urgent need to tackle global energy poverty during his address at the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna on Monday.



Highlighting one of the most pressing global energy challenges, the minister cited United Nations estimates that 1.2 billion people suffer from energy poverty — a figure he believes could be nearly three times higher in reality.



He noted that over two billion people still rely on traditional, unsafe cooking fuels, which contribute to pollution and health hazards.



Prince Abdulaziz revealed that a dedicated Saudi team is actively working across Africa and Southeast Asia to address energy poverty, engaging directly with governments to implement practical solutions.

The minister underscored the Kingdom’s consistent energy policies and its commitment to translating them into real-world outcomes.



He cautioned that the global energy transition should not come at the expense of economic development, urging that each country’s economic context be considered in crafting energy strategies.



He further stressed the need for a balanced global energy mix, where oil and gas remain essential components alongside the expansion of renewable energy sources.



With global population projections reaching nearly 10 billion by 2050 and energy demand expected to rise by 50%, he said a diverse approach is crucial to ensuring sustainable energy access.

