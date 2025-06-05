Muscat – Barceló Mussanah Resort, Oman, continues to reinforce its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Since assuming management of the resort in 2021, marking Barceló’s debut in the Sultanate, the company has rebranded and upgraded the property to align with international hospitality standards and Oman’s national sustainability initiatives.

As part of its dedication to environmental responsibility, Barceló Mussanah Resort has partnered with Ecobia Middle East, an Oman-based company offering innovative and cost-effective sustainability solutions, particularly in addressing the challenge of food waste management in the hospitality sector.

Several months ago, Barceló Mussanah Resort and OMRAN signed an agreement with Ecobia Middle East to install a cutting-edge bio-digester on the hotel premises. This technology efficiently addresses the issue of food waste by eliminating smelly garbage bags, reducing the attraction of flies and pests, minimizing long-haul waste transport to landfill, and significantly cutting down methane and CO₂ emissions from landfill sites.

The installation of the Ecobia Bio-Digester is a dual victory for the resort. Not only has it enhanced the hotel’s Corporate Social Responsibility profile, but it also produces rich, 100% organic fertilizer that is now used across the resort’s expansive 230,000+ square meters of lawns and landscaped gardens. This eliminates the need to purchase chemical fertilizers, resulting in substantial cost savings.

Further benefits include lower waste disposal costs, the elimination of unpleasant odors from rotting food, and the production of free organic fertilizer following the initial return on investment. General Manager David Faull estimates that the bio-digester will achieve ROI within approximately 16 months. David Faull also praised the professionalism, advice, and ongoing support provided by Ecobia Middle East. The company has delivered comprehensive sustainability training to all staff members—from chefs to housekeeping—and conducted intensive training for selected team members on operating, maintaining, and managing the bio-digester. This partnership exemplifies Barceló Mussanah Resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and its alignment with Oman’s environmental goals.

