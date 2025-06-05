While relevant authorities are working to employ, train, and qualify Omanis for work in various available economic sectors, and to raise the percentage of "Omanisation" among qualified personnel in required specialties, today we find some countries attempting to distort this national and sovereign demand by proposing the idea of freezing "Omanisation" in some companies established through foreign investments.

For more than three weeks, numerous messages and appeals have been circulating in the social media from citizens addressing government officials not to accept any condition restricting the employment of national workers in these companies in the event of bilateral trade agreements. This would lead to a doubling of the number of foreign employees in commercial establishments operating in the Sultanate, which would increase their control over the fate of Omanis and their ability to decide. This will also lead to a decline in the qualification opportunities for Omanis in these institutions. And ultimately will lead to an increase in annual remittances of expatriates to their home countries, thereby reducing liquidity in the domestic market.

Many people view this country's request to freeze the "Omanisation" policy in the free trade agreement as a form of guardianship over the Omani labour market. When a country seeks to permanently guarantee its labour in vital sectors in another country, this sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the sovereignty of national decision-making.

We know that foreign investment in any country seeks economic freedom, even in hiring its own workers, to reduce the final cost of any product or service. However, each country has its own laws, particularly regarding the employment of a certain percentage of national workers in these institutions, and Oman is no exception. However, I do not believe that the goal of freezing Omanisation will create chaos in the Omani market, as some suggest. However, there is a possibility that this could lead to some diplomatic tensions in specific commercial areas, which could be avoided by clarifying the country's policies.

The world has experienced some problems resulting from the presence of its workers in other countries over the past decades. In certain cases, the issue of national labour or economic policies was used as a means to strain relations or improve a particular domestic situation.

In international relations, there are solutions to resolve such disputes, and countries work to resolve them diplomatically to avoid escalation. We must view these issues and matters objectively, because governments typically seek to protect their national interests, and disputes related to labour and economic policies are often resolved through dialogue and agreements.

The volume of Oman's foreign trade with countries around the world is increasing annually, and the quality of foreign investment projects is also increasing. Oman imports numerous products and goods, from around the world. And any demand to freeze the "Omanisation" policy will lead to a decline in demand from these countries. Furthermore, such a demand will lead to a decline in demand for joint big projects from such countries. All of these projects are part of efforts to enhance economic cooperation between countries, especially since recent years have witnessed an increase in the volume of investments and joint projects between Oman and these countries. Therefore, the presence of national labour alongside expatriate labor is a matter of sovereignty, and no country can propose a vision that excludes national labour from working in its country.

