AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation signed three grant agreements on Tuesday with the German Development Bank (KfW), totaling 35 million euros.

The funding, provided under the project titled “Employment through Local Entrepreneurship,” will support the growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across the Kingdom, with a particular focus on promoting women’s economic participation, according to a ministry statement.

The agreements were signed during a ceremony attended by Bertram von Moltke, the German Ambassador to Amman, and Matthias Schmidt-Rosen, Director of the KfW Office in Jordan, who signed on behalf of the German bank.

“Germany is highly committed to supporting private sector development in Jordan as a key driver for job creation,” said Schmidt-Rosen. “Through today’s agreement, we are providing financing to MSMEs to facilitate their growth, generate formal and sustainable employment, and empower women economically.”

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan thanked the German government for its continued support and highlighted the significance of the partnership, according to the statement.

“This support marks another milestone in the strong and ongoing cooperation between our two countries,” Toukan said, adding, “It will contribute to empowering MSMEs, particularly those led by women, promoting entrepreneurship, and improving access to finance in line with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision.”

