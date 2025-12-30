Muscat – The number of Omani workers increased 4.2% year-on-year to 884,714 as of November 2025, reflecting steady growth across most sectors and governorates, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Growth was driven largely by the private sector, where employment of Omani nationals rose 7.2% to 429,392 as of November 2025 compared to November last year. The private sector now accounts for around 48.5% of total Omani employment, underscoring its increasingly central role in absorbing the local workforce.

Government sector employment also recorded a modest year-on-year increase of 2.2%, reaching 392,531 workers as of November.

In contrast, employment in family-based activities decreased 1.9% to 60,885, while communal employment fell 4.4% to 1,893.

The data indicates continued expansion of Omani employment, supported by private sector growth and broad-based gains across most governorates, reinforcing ongoing national efforts to strengthen labour market participation among citizens.

At the governorate level, all regions reported year-on-year growth in Omani employment. Muscat continued to account for the largest share, with the number of Omani workers rising 4.6% to 198,869. North Batinah followed with 167,405 workers, up 4.4%, while Dhofar recorded a 4.0% increase to 78,790.

Strong growth was also observed in Buraimi, where Omani employment expanded by 5.6% to 19,597, and North Sharqiyah, which saw a 5.1% rise to 60,739. Al Wusta saw a 2.5% rise in the number of Omani workers, reaching 9,625. Musandam posted the lowest growth rate at 0.5%, reaching 10,941 workers.

By occupational group, the largest increases were seen in sales occupations, which rose 8.9% year-on-year to 17,674, and administrators, directors and managers up 7.1% to 134,153. Employment in agriculture, livestock breeding and hunting grew 6.9% to 53,310.

Clerical jobs for Omanis expanded 3.7% to 214,511, while service occupations increased 2.4% to 88,120. Scientific, technical and human subjects technician roles recorded a 2.2% rise to 90,633 Omani workers.

However, some categories registered declines. Employment in scientific, technical and human matters specialists edged down 0.2% to 139,804, while industrial, chemical and food industries occupations fell 0.9% to 30,892.

