The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has welcomed UN-Habitat’s technical support in shaping modern, investable urban spaces.

Also, he underscored the importance of land reforms in creating jobs, enhancing state-level revenue, and enabling public-private collaboration in cities overdue for structured renewal.

The minister reaffirmed this in his office in Abuja when he received a delegation from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), led by the African Regional Director, Mathias Spaliviero for a strategic dialogue on accelerating land reforms and sustainable urban development in Nigeria.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations said the conversation focused on the catalytic role of land titling, documentation, and spatial planning in unlocking investment into Nigeria’s urban infrastructure and housing sectors.

UN-Habitat expressed strong support for the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to the Nigeria Land Titling and Documentation Programme, which is designed to improve land security, expand the tax base, and stimulate private capital flows into real estate, agriculture, and logistics.

