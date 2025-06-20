An Executive Consultant with over 25 years of clinical research and data management experience in the United States of America, Dr Bisi Adekoya, has disclosed that Nigeria—and Africa generally—shares 25 percent of the global disease burden.

Adekoya, who is the Founder of a clinical research company called NxtCRO, made this disclosure at a symposium titled Clinical Trials in Underserved Populations: Barriers and Strategies for Inclusion, held on Thursday at the University of Lagos.

She explained that disease burden comprises deaths (mortality), disability (years lived with illness), economic cost, and overall reduction in quality of life.

Similarly, the expert lamented that more than half of pharmaceutical ingredients in Nigeria, and 100 percent of vaccines, are imported.

She pointed out that Nigeria is a country at risk if it cannot produce and consume pharmaceutically.

“It has been gathered that Africa shares 25 percent of the global disease burden.

“Disease burden comprises deaths (mortality), disability (years lived with illness), economic cost, and overall reduction in quality of life.

“In the same vein, it is shocking that Nigeria imports 85–100 percent of pharmaceutical ingredients and 100 percent of vaccines (biopharmaceuticals), and 85 percent of marketed medications.

“Nigeria is a country currently at risk if we cannot produce and consume pharmaceutically,” she said.

Meanwhile, Adekoya called on the Federal Government to look inwards towards the local production of pharmaceutical products.

She also advocated for the conduct of clinical trials within the country and the collection of local data for the survival and advancement of the country’s health sector.

