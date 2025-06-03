Muscat: The General Secretariat of the Tender Board has issued Circular No. (2025/2), directing all ministries and government units subject to the Tender Law to refrain entirely from contracting with private sector companies that fail to meet government-approved Omanisation rates.

As per the circular, government entities are required to take the following measures:

A mandatory clause related to Omanisation compliance and the employment of the national workforce must be incorporated into all tender documents prior to issuance, following the official template provided. Before awarding any contract, entities must verify that the bidding companies meet the Omanisation requirements through the electronic tendering system (Isnad), which is directly linked to the Ministry of Labour’s database. For international companies and institutions not registered in the Sultanate of Oman but participating in international tenders, compliance with Omanisation obligations will be monitored post-award and during contract execution, in alignment with the local content plan.

The circular underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing employment opportunities for Omani nationals and ensuring that public procurement supports the country’s strategic workforce

